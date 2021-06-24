Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As was the case yesterday, a few showers/thundershowers remain possible, and are occurring during the midafternoon hours, over Deep East Texas. This will be the case again on Friday and an even better chance on Saturday. Area-Wide showers/thundershowers will be possible on Sunday and even better chances on Monday and Tuesday. A weak cold front will push into North Texas on Wednesday...slowly moving eastward starting on Sunday but should begin to weaken as it moves into the northwestern sections of East Texas on Wednesday, fading completely by Thursday. This front, along with the moisture moving into Eastern Texas will keep rain chances near 50% on Monday and Tuesday before slowly decreasing into our day on Thursday. We are not looking for a lot of rain, but easily an inch or so across much of the area during this period. Severe Weather is not likely either, but isolated thundershowers will remain possible each day, starting on Sunday afternoon. High Temperatures should remain fairly warm but drop to below average values by Monday afternoon...staying that way through at least Thursday of next week. Lows will remain at or above normal over the next 7 days.

