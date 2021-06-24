East Texas Crisis Center shelter reopens following winter storm damage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The emergency shelter at the East Texas Crisis Center is now open after four months of construction and clean up from the winter storm. New flooring, paint, and decorations have been added to the rooms.

“The shelter side was around ... over one hundred pipes had burst and the plumbers were here for two solid weeks,” said Lana Peacock, Executive Director of the East Texas Crisis Center.

It’s been a difficult four months, she said. They’ve spent the last few months cleaning up and rebuilding the administration building and shelter.

“A lot had to happen, I mean literally carpets torn out, they had to cut our sheet rock up three feet up off the floor. It made a big mess,” Peacock said.

The crisis center has been in Smith County for almost 40 years and is the only emergency shelter in the area for those needing assistance from an abusive situation. Even when they were closed to the public, they were able to help virtually and make referrals.

“The counselors have been really busy during all this time while we’ve been back here on the home front trying to get this place cleaned up,” Peacock said.

There are still small things that need to be added and cleaned up in the administration building and office space, but Peacock said staff are looking forward to having clients back.

“Staff have been amazing but they’ve been really eager to have clients coming back in,” she said. “Mothers and their children, we have a full day summer camp program for children who live here in the emergency shelter, so here we are, already almost the end of June and so the staff are really ready to crank it up and get going.”

