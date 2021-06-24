Crockett, Huntington hire new baseball coaches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett and Huntington ISD have hired new baseball coaches.

Crockett announced on Wednesday the hiring of Richard Martinez. Martinez resigned from Huntington after coaching the Red Devils for three seasons. The Red Devils made the playoffs twice in that time. Huntington went 8-21 this past season, ending their year in the Bi-District playoffs. Crockett went 2-15 this past season.

With the departure of Martinez, Huntington hired Eric DeJesus as their new head coach. DeJesus spent the past two years at Martinsville. DeJesus is a native of Diboll and in set the record for the most walks drawn during his time at Stephen F. Austin State University.

