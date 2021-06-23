East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Warming up today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with a few clouds this morning, but expect more sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures today will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Expect light winds today and an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially in Deep East Texas. More of the same through the end of the week with temperatures in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday afternoons. By the weekend, chances for rain return to the forecast as another weak cold front begins to move in to the region. Chances for rain will increase into early next week with the slow-moving front and temperatures could be back in the upper 80s again for a couple of days.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday morning the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Gilmer teen died after...
Gilmer teen dies after being struck by vehicle
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself to raise awareness about mental health
Tabitha Berrios
Woman charged after shooting at Longview apartment complex
Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert discontinued; 2 and 4-year-old Dallas siblings found safe

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 6-23-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 6-23-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 6-23-21
Another mild night tonight. A bit warmer on Wednesday.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Another mild night tonight. A bit warmer on Wednesday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips