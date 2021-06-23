East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Fire Departments preparing for electric vehicles

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Department is preparing and training for possible rescues for electric vehicles.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Jay Brooks, Smith County Fire Marshall about how the Smith County Fire Department is preparing for possible rescues. Brooks said “With these electric vehicles, the battery case is typically is the entire floorboard of the vehicle. It’s special consideration when it comes to rescue. Not to mention you’ve got high energy wires, 400 volt systems, design to powered houses if they need to. They have to take into account not only fires but where they are cutting on these vehicles.”

