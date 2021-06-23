East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Corrigan heading to first ever 7on7 state tournament

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The Corrigan Bulldogs will play in their first ever state 7on7 tournament Thursday in the DIII bracket.

The Bulldogs won the Colmesneil SQT to make the event. They are one of eight East Texas teams in the event. The team hopes to build on the success this summer and improve on a 2020 record of 2-8.

The tournament will be streamed free of charged on TexanLive.com.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

