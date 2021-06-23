Tyler City Council discuss 2021 redistricting in council session

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a law firm presented the Tyler City Council with how redistricting will work this year.

Redistricting is done every 10 years and the city of Tyler currently has six districts. At Wednesday’s council meeting, citizens said they want to see the council consider the independent agency to help with redistricting as well as allow some citizen input.

One person suggested adding two additional districts, saying that would ensure that Tyler’s Hispanic population is better represented. Council woman Shirley McKellar who represents district three believes this type of input from citizens is important and citizen involvement should be discussed going forward.

“Because of the fact that so many citizens came in this morning, so many citizens are concerned I think we will be sitting down and discussing how we can move forward with that and how we can engage the community back into this particular redistricting,” said McKellar.

McKellar also said that she thinks this process is important because it ensures redistricting is done fairly.

“So I think it is really important for us to know that we aren’t being bias that those color lines don’t still exist and I think that’s what some of the concerns are of the citizens in our communities,” said McKellar.

The data for redistricting is based off the 2020 census.

