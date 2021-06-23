Texas grand jury issues no indictments in Black inmate death

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) - A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict eight jailers over the in-custody death of a Black man who died after struggling with detention officers.

But the Collin County grand jury also issued a rare statement Tuesday calling for the creation of a work group to study the March death of Marvin Scott III.

On March 14, Marvin Scott III was arrested in Allen, Texas nearly 15 miles from where he lived in Frisco, on a marijuana charge. Authorities said he had less than two ounces — a misdemeanor. He died while in police custody. (CBS DFW)

The grand jury found no probable cause to charge the eight jailers with a crime in connection with Scott’s death, which was ruled a homicide in April.

Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Scott’s family, said on Twitter that there was sufficient evidence for an indictment and that the family is hopeful a federal grand jury will review the case.

