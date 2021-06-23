Texas grand jury issues no indictments in Black inmate death
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) - A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict eight jailers over the in-custody death of a Black man who died after struggling with detention officers.
But the Collin County grand jury also issued a rare statement Tuesday calling for the creation of a work group to study the March death of Marvin Scott III.
The grand jury found no probable cause to charge the eight jailers with a crime in connection with Scott’s death, which was ruled a homicide in April.
Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Scott’s family, said on Twitter that there was sufficient evidence for an indictment and that the family is hopeful a federal grand jury will review the case.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.