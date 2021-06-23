Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A ban on smoking in Shreveport’s bars and casinos soon will go into effect.

City council members approved the legislation in 2020.

And the impending change Aug. 1 spurred discussion when the city council met Tuesday, June 22.

Dr. Martha Whyte, the Louisiana Office of Public Health’s medical director for northwest Louisiana, was among proponents who addressed council members.

“We come through this terrible place,” Dr. Whyte said. “Do we really want to go back to a time where we don’t consider our health and the health of those in this community?”

Others also praised the prohibition against tobacco use, saying it comes none too soon.

“Thank you for protecting the Shreveport community and all service industry professionals working in bars and gaming from second hand smoke,” said Feamula Bradley, Tobacco-Free Living regional manager said.

They also have argued that the COVID-19 pandemic provides all the more reason for the ban.

On the other hand, representatives of Shreveport’s casinos — Sam’s Town and El Dorado — again told council members Tuesday the ban will only further hurt their businesses, which already have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“The casino industry, like many in the community, have been through so much the last 15, 16 months with the pandemic,” said Ron Berry, Sam’s Town former vice president & general manager.

They referred to a 2009 study on the effects of Illinois casinos when a smoking ban went into effect. In the study, “Estimates suggest that revenue and admissions at Illinois casinos declined by more than 20 percent ($400 million) and 12 percent, respectively. Calculations reveal that casino tax revenue to state and local governments declined by approximately $200 million.”

“It, of course, talked about the game and revenue drop. It talked about the admissions decline, the amount of spending, the job loss, but those were forward looking estimates,” said Paul Avery, El Dorado Casino Resort vice president & general manager. “What needs to be understood is that it’s rooted in historical data. It’s not just pure speculation.”

District C Councilman John Nickelson didn’t mince words when he defended the city council’s decision.

