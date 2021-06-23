East Texas Now Business Break
Single-vehicle crash in Longview sends man to hospital

A single-vehicle rollover crash on Estes Parkway in Longview ended in the driver being taken to...
A single-vehicle rollover crash on Estes Parkway in Longview ended in the driver being taken to a local hospital.(KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) One man was taken to a hospital after his vehicle rolled on a busy Longview road.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Estes Parkway near Interstate 20. Longview Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and it rolled over. The driver was out and walking around but was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Estes Parkway was partially blocked for about a half hour. There were no other vehicles involved.  The road has been reopened for traffic.

