Single-vehicle crash in Longview sends man to hospital

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) One man was taken to a hospital after his vehicle rolled on a busy Longview road.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Estes Parkway near Interstate 20. Longview Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and it rolled over. The driver was out and walking around but was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Estes Parkway was partially blocked for about a half hour. There were no other vehicles involved. The road has been reopened for traffic.

