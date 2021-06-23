East Texas Now Business Break
Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old migrant found dead

A man from Ecuador was also rescued
Culberson County Landscape
Culberson County Landscape(The Culberson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gianni Windahl
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man from Ecuador has been rescued, and the body of his teenage son has been recovered, according to a Facebook post made by the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening.

According to the office, a rancher called the sheriff after he found the father and son on a dirt road. When law enforcement arrived, they found the 35-year-old man and the body of his 15-year-old son. The man told authorities the two were “left behind” and ran out of water, according to the office. The father also told authorities they spent three days walking along the dirt road in hopes of being rescued.

Tuesday marked the second official day of summer. According to the office, two deaths are blamed on the hot conditions.

