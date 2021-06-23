East Texas Now Business Break
Rockets pick up No.2 pick in NBA lottery

Houston Rockets logo
Houston Rockets logo(Houston Rockets white background)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston Rockets got the next best thing to the No.1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

The franchise will pick No.2 behind Detroit, who came out on top of Tuesday’s NBA Lottery. The top two teams were followed by Cleveland, Toronto and Orlando to round out the top 5 picks.

This will be just the third time Detroit has been a top 5 pick in the last 40 years. Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham could be the player that take with the pick.

The Rockets entered the year with a lot of optimism but that all changed when James Harden and Chris Paul left town. The team will now look to the future. Besides having the No.2 overall pick, the franchise also has the rights to the No.23 pick vis Portland and No.24 pick via Milwaukee in the first round. The team does not have a pick in the second round.

The draft will be July 29.

