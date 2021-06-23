Raising awareness of furniture and TV tipping accidents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The deadly dangers of unsecured furniture and TV tipping accidents are being brought into the light by various organizations.

On July 12, 2013, Shreveport residents Taylor and Brittney Griffin lost their four-year-old son, Jackson, to a tragic accident. Jackson was playing in his room, when he climbed on his dresser, which held a 27-inch tube television. Jackson’s weight caused the furniture to fall forward. The TV the fell on Jackson, causing a traumatic brain injury that led to Jackson’s death. The Griffin family now works to spread awareness of furniture and television tip-over accidents and help Jackson’s legacy live on through their non-profit, Jackson’s Wish. www.jacksonswish.org

Now, UT Health East Texas EMS and Metro Aviation are partnering with Jackson’s Wish in their goal to inform the public of these dangers. You can watch their video of the Griffin’s story here:

To learn more about anchoring furniture, visit anchorit.gov, part of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

