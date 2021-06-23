East Texas Now Business Break
Queen candidates for 84th Yamboree visit with ETN

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emma and Sarah Warden joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now to talk about being twins and competing for the same title: Yamboree Queen for the 84th annual festival.

The Yamboree festival started in 1935 to celebrate and promote Upshur County’s cash crop: sweet potatoes. It’s the second-longest running festival in Texas.

The girls’ mom was the 65th annual queen of the Yamboree. They have a website called TwinsfortheWin.com.

The Yamboree will be held October 20-23, 2021.

