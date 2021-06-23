Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A cooler than normal day across East Texas today. A warm front will slowly move from south to north across the area on Wednesday, warming us up a bit on Wednesday and even more on Thursday and Friday. As far as rain is concerned, only a slightly 20% chance will occur both tomorrow and Thursday over southern areas of East Texas. Most will likely stay dry. A slight chance for a few PM showers enters the forecast on Saturday with better chances on Sunday and Monday, especially during the heat of the day, for showers and a few thundershowers. Continued chances for PM showers and/or thundershowers on Tuesday of next week. High temperatures are expected to cool a bit on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as more clouds and better rain chances exist. For the most part, winds should remain out of the south at 5-15 mph. A few higher gusts will be possible if/when you get an isolated thundershowers Sunday through Tuesday. Have a great night.

