Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Odessa Police Department:

On June 23, 2021 at approximately 2:39 am, the Odessa Police Department was investigating a stolen vehicle in the 200 blk of E. 37th St.  

While on scene, the stolen vehicle exited through a garage door, striking a vehicle and grazed an officer.  

Officers fired their duty weapons at the vehicle as it fled the scene.  

The operator of the stolen vehicle struck an additional unit in the intersection of E. 42nd St and Andrews Hwy.  

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in North Odessa.  

With all officer involved shootings, this investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

