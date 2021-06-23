East Texas Now Business Break
Longview resident claims $5M lottery ticket

(KOSA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas - A Longview resident is Texas’ newest millionaire after finally redeeming a lottery ticket that had previously gone unclaimed for weeks.

The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday that the unnamed Longview resident claimed a $5 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing held on June 5. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $3,755,592.41 before taxes.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-11-20-24-27-46). The ticket was purchased at EZ Bee49, located at 514 S. Eastman Road, in Longview.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

