Kilgore church’s yard sale to help fund construction of retreat for children’s summer camps

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The First Baptist Church of Danville is preparing for a yard sale which will start tomorrow.

The sale is to raise funds to build a retreat which will hold summer camp for children who would otherwise not be able to afford to go.

The retreat is being built on Lake Cherokee with land donated to the church by one of their late members.

“When I was a child, I never got to go to summer camp because my mother wasn’t able to send us. I want to see every child go to summer camp that wants to go. 100% of the proceeds off this yard sale will go to build the cabins and get it ready and get these children out there for summer camp,” said Flecia McElroy with the First Baptist Church of Danville.

The sale begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. It will be going from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The First Baptist Church of Danville is located at 229 Utzman Road off Danville Road in Kilgore.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.