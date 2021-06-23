Keller brings in new members to his coaching staff

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball team will go into their first year of the WAC with a new staff under head coach Kyle Keller.

With just five months until the season starts, Keller has brought in three members to replace key roles on his staff.

Dalonte Hill and Tony Jascik were brought in as Keller’s top two assistants following the departures of Jeremy Cox and Wade Mason. Cox is now at UTEP and Mason joined the University of Georgia.

According to the official release from the SFA Athletic Department, Hill most recently served as Assistant Coach at Southern Miss, but also made coaching stops at Maryland, Austin Peay, Charlotte and Kansas State during his tenure, where he was one of the nation’s top assistants. An excellent recruiter, Hill is responsible for having recruiting high profile names such as Michael Beasley, Melo Trimble and Bill Walker, all of whom were McDonald’s All-Americans, to their respective programs.

“Dalonte is one of the premier recruiters and coaches in College Basketball”, said Keller. “He has played, coached and most importantly won at a very high level – deep into March in the NCAA Tournament. I had the opportunity to compete against him in the Big 12 and know the level of team he produces on the floor which is very special. He has great energy and truly connects with his players. I look forward to his impact in our program.”

Jasick’s time at Jacksonville saw him oversee the rebuilding of the Dolphin program on and off the floor, highlighted by the longest home winning streak in 48 years and the most non-conference wins in a season in over two decades. For his efforts Jasick was named the 2016 NABC District 3 Coach of the Year as well as the CollegeInsider.com ASUN Coach of the Year.

“I was so thrilled that someone with Tony Jasick’s background and pedigree would want to join our Lumberjack program”, said Keller. “We are truly fortunate to add such a quality coach, recruiter, and character person that just fits into the culture. Tony is a high energy, can do, winning coach. Our players will be very fortunate to experience his talents each day and his recruiting ties will grow our basketball program. I look forward to having his wife Melissa, and daughters, Rohen and Reece become part of the Piney Woods.”

Austin Cox rounds out the trio of recent hires. Cox will be the Director of Basketball Operations. Cox, the son of former Lumberjack Associate Head Coach Jeremy Cox, brings Division I basketball experience to the staff as a result of two years at Texas Tech on the staff of Tubby Smith, where he served as head manager for the program. He was named to Front Office Sports’ Rising 25 list in 2019, which recognizes rising stars in the field of sports business.

“I have honestly known Austin since he was a year old”, said Keller. “What a neat deal for me and our program that he is stepping back into college athletics. He has grown up in college basketball and all he knows is winning. Austin has had success in every step he has taken in his life, and he will add tremendous value to not only our players, but coaches, staff and even to our administration. He is a special person.”

SFA Athletics press releases contributed to this article

