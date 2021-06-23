East Texas Now Business Break
Founder of Texas EquuSearch undergoes procedure for ‘serious health condition’

Tim Miller, the founder and director of Texas EquuSearch.
Tim Miller, the founder and director of Texas EquuSearch.(Facebook)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tim Miller, the founder and director of Texas EquuSearch, was admitted to the hospital on June 19 as a result of a serious health condition that required immediate medical attention, the group revealed on Facebook.

“Tim has successfully undergone one procedure and is scheduled for another in the next couple of days. We know that Tim’s health and well-being are of great concern to many of you, and he greatly appreciates each and every one of you,” the group said in the post.

“Please keep Tim, his family, and the amazing medical team in charge of his care, in your thoughts and prayers this week.”

Texas EquuSearch said it expects Miller to participate in rehab and expects him “back up and working soon, doing what he does best, searching and returning loved ones to their families.”

Miller founded the group in August 2000 after the abduction and murder of his daughter, Laura. It has been involved in several high-profile searches, including Natalie Holloway, Vanessa Guillen and Casey Anthony’s daughter.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

