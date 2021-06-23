Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid conditions are back. I would even go so far as saying Thursday through Saturday will be HOT during the afternoons with high temperatures nearing 95-96 with heat index values in the triple digits during the heat of the day. Rain chances through Saturday will be limited to the southernmost sections of East Texas (Deep East Texas) during the mid/late afternoon through the evening hours before ending. Chances for showers and thundershowers area-wide increase on Sunday and continue through the middle part of next week. Most of the rain during this time should be during the heat of the day, but a few may occur at other times. Because of the increase in rain chances, the afternoon temperatures should drop below ‘average’ due to the clouds/rain.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.