Construction project on Tyler’s Hollytree Drive to begin June 27

By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler says a major road construction project on Hollytree Drive between Grande Blvd and West Rieck Road is scheduled to begin on June 27.

Contractors will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The road will be closed to through traffic 24/7. Residents who live in the area will be able to access their driveways and get to their homes.

Drivers can expect major delays, road closures and detours. Motorists will need to use alternate routes due to the road closing to through traffic.

Residents are asked to avoid riding bicycles and scooters in the area.

The City says the road construction is expected to last about a month and is scheduled to be completed July 30, depending on the weather.

