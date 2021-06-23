East Texas Now Business Break
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock issues statement on embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE from the Catholic Diocese of Lubbock) - An FBI investigation produced enough evidence to charge a parishioner of wire fraud and embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral Parish.

In March of 2021, Father John Ohlig, Rector of Christ the King Cathedral, discovered missing funds from the cathedral parish’s bank account. Father Ohlig reported the missing funds to the Diocese of Lubbock, and the FBI was notified immediately. The parish and the diocese assisted the FBI in a thorough investigation since that time.

The Diocese of Lubbock did not reveal the theft to preserve the integrity of the investigation. On June 10, 2021, Father Ohlig submitted a letter resigning from his position as Rector of the Cathedral to Bishop Robert M. Coerver, Bishop of Lubbock. Father Ohlig is in no way implicated in the theft of the funds.

”I simply believe it is best for the administration of Christ the King Cathedral Parish and its entities to be handled by a different person as the faith community tries to move forward from this unfortunate incident,” Father Ohlig wrote in his letter of resignation.

Father Ohlig made himself available for reassignment within the Diocese of Lubbock. His future assignment and appointment of a new cathedral rector will be announced in coming days.

The cathedral and the Diocese of Lubbock are working with a third-partyfinance firm to continue a thorough examination of the parish financial records and to assist in constructing enhanced accounting procedures. Changes in office management have also been made

