Broughton Recreation Center closes as renovation project begins

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Broughton Park and Recreation Center closed this past Monday as a 13-month renovation and expansion project begins.

The project comes with a price tag of over $5-million. The center will be expanded with the addition of a new basketball court, new library, and exercise room while the park will undergo renovations with extending the walking trails and creating new entrances and a plaza.

“Broughton Park holds a special place in a lot of people’s heart and mind around here because it has been here so long. Its an integral part of the community.” said Director of Parks and Recreation in Longview Scott Caron. “We just want to embrace that. A lot of kids have grown up utilizing it, playing basketball in here and all those kind of things. I hear story after story that I just want my kids to be able to play there and do those kinds of things.”

The estimated completion and reopening date for the center is next August.

