East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Broughton Recreation Center closes as renovation project begins

Broughton Park and Recreation Center
Broughton Park and Recreation Center((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Broughton Park and Recreation Center closed this past Monday as a 13-month renovation and expansion project begins.

The project comes with a price tag of over $5-million. The center will be expanded with the addition of a new basketball court, new library, and exercise room while the park will undergo renovations with extending the walking trails and creating new entrances and a plaza.

“Broughton Park holds a special place in a lot of people’s heart and mind around here because it has been here so long. Its an integral part of the community.” said Director of Parks and Recreation in Longview Scott Caron. “We just want to embrace that. A lot of kids have grown up utilizing it, playing basketball in here and all those kind of things. I hear story after story that I just want my kids to be able to play there and do those kinds of things.”

The estimated completion and reopening date for the center is next August.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday morning the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Gilmer teen died after...
Gilmer teen dies after being struck by vehicle
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself to raise awareness about mental health
Tabitha Berrios
Woman charged after shooting at Longview apartment complex
Suspect in animal cruelty/abandonment case
Winnsboro police looking for 2 men who abandoned sick puppies

Latest News

Yard Sale
Kilgore church’s yard sale to help fund construction of retreat for children’s summer camps
Mulch in landscaping benefits
East Texas Ag News: Benefits of mulch during summer (and any other time of the year)
Camp V, Andrews Center offer suggestions for veterans, families dealing with PTSD
Camp V, Andrews Center offer suggestions for veterans, families dealing with PTSD
ETN's Kayla Lyons interviews candidates aiming to become the next Yamboree Queen.
Queen candidates for 84th Yamboree visit with ETN