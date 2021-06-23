Austin Police identify murder suspect in 6th Street shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin Police on Tuesday identified a third suspect in the deadly shooting in the 6th Street nightlife district as De’Ondre Jermirris White, a 19-year-old man from Killeen.

He is wanted on a murder warrant and “considered armed and dangerous.” Police are asking anyone with information about where White is to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 512-472-8477.

“Our investigation has revealed that White is responsible for the murder of Douglas Kantor as well as shooting many, if not all, of our shooting victims,” said Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon at a news conference.

The shooting left Douglas John Kantor, 25, a tourist from New York, dead and 13 others injured.

The district attorney announced charges against the original two suspects - an unidentified juvenile and 17-year-old Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb - have been dismissed.

“At this point in the investigation, dismissing these charges (against the juvenile and Tabb) is what is in the best interest of this investigation as we focus on the person who is primarily responsible for the injury and death that took place on 6th Street,” said Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, who added his office has not made final charging decisions with respect to either.

The criminal complaint affidavit charging Tabb states Tabb shot another teenager in the leg during the altercation.

Tabb was arrested on June 14 at Harker Heights High School in Bell County on a warrant charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The unidentified juvenile had been charged with deadly conduct.

Chacon said Tabb and the other juvenile were “each members of rival groups” from Killeen, Texas who encountered each other on 6th Street in Austin the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12. White was a member of Tabb’s group, Chacon said.

“Tabb and the juvenile suspect both had guns and pulled them at that time,” Chacon said. “We have recovered both of those handguns and they are now in our possession and are evidence in this case.”

After the violent confrontation on 6th Street, White and Tabb both fled to an apartment to discuss the shooting, witnesses told police.

“We have multiple witnesses who saw White in possession of the murder weapon,” Chacon said, “the weapon has been linked by ballistic evidence to other violent crimes.”

Last week, Killeen officials met with Killeen Independent School District officials to talk about the formation of a new crime solutions task force.

It would include representatives from Killeen, the school district, Bell County and The United States Army Garrison - Fort Hood.

“As a KISD graduate myself I can’t fathom students that I went to school with or would have gone to school with getting into a situation like that in a place like Austin,” Killeen resident Jonathan Hildner said at the meeting.

Killeen Independent School District Board Member Susan Jones said she does not know what the solution is.

“Do we get people to come in from the prison system and say, ‘Here I am in my orange jumpsuit. You guys don’t want to be here.’ Do we take these kids out on tours to those types of environments? I don’t know,” she said.

However, she said that any possible solution must get parents involved.

