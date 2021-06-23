Angelina County Commissioners approve county wide polling locations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Voters who live in Angelina County may soon be able to vote anywhere in that county. The county is moving forward with the process of establishing countywide polling locations for election day. Commissioners approved the application yesterday, and the next step is on the horizon.

County judge Don Lymbery said the final decision now relies on the Texas Secretary of State.

“The application has gone in; it still has to be approved by the state before we can go forward,” Lymbery said.

Voter convenience was the driving factor.

“If someone lives in Pollok which is in the north end of the town and they happen to be at the south end of the county as an example, they can vote down there on the last day on the voting day they caught down there and they will not got turned away, you know, once we get this approved,” Lymbery said.

Lymbery said that this decision will help to alleviate voter confusion. Many hope that countywide polling stations offered on election day will increase voter participation.

The Texas Secretary of State will notify Angelina County leaders with their decision within the upcoming months.

