2 transported to hospital after crash on Longview’s Loop 281

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Loop 281 in Longview Wednesday.

It happened in the 700 block of E. Loop 281. Police said a vehicle went to make a left hand turn across traffic when it was t-boned by another vehicle.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One lane of westbound traffic is blocked on the loop at this time.

The vehicle which attempted to make the turn will be ticketed for an improper left turn, police said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

