Winnsboro police looking for 2 men who abandoned sick puppies

Suspect in animal cruelty/abandonment case
Suspect in animal cruelty/abandonment case
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Winnsboro Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two people they said abandoned two puppies in the city.

According to a Facebook post, in the late night hours of June 16, the two individuals abandoned two sick puppies without food or water. Police said one of the puppies has died and the other one isn’t doing very well.

Video image of animal cruelty/abandonment case
Video image of animal cruelty/abandonment case

The post said this is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by jail time and fines.

Suspect in animal cruelty/abandonment case
Suspect in animal cruelty/abandonment case

If anyone recognizes either of these people or know anything about this case, please contact the Winnsboro Police Dept. at 903-342-3620

