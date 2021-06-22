East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Work continues to highlight need for I-69 project in East Texas

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims about I-69, the north-south interstate that will pass through Harrison County.

Sims said they are continuing to work on bringing attention to the need for the I-69 project. He said recently there was a conference call with Congressman Louie Gohmert’s office to highlight the need for more federal dollars for the project.

