WEBXTRA: Work continues to highlight need for I-69 project in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims about I-69, the north-south interstate that will pass through Harrison County.

Sims said they are continuing to work on bringing attention to the need for the I-69 project. He said recently there was a conference call with Congressman Louie Gohmert’s office to highlight the need for more federal dollars for the project.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.