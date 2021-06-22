East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Salmon Lake Park reopening after flooding repairs

By Justin Honore
Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAPELAND, Texas (KLTV) - An abundance of rain around Memorial Day caused Salmon Lake to flood, causing significant damage; however repairs have been in progress and the park is now open to swimming.

The main damage was to the dam: water carved a hole through it and went down the creek leading to no water to swim in. Salmon Lake park currently has most of the repairs to the dam completed but still need grass.

The stage and several aesthetic structures were damaged as well. The stage, used for major music festivals, will be finished by their next festival, taking place in late July. The diving platform was also destroyed and now the park will get another one

Dam repair itself cost around $35,000

