WebXtra: Proposed Legacy Trails expansion

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday the Tyler Area MPO invites the public to attend an open house from 5:30pm to 6:30pm to gather input on the proposed extension of Legacy Trails.

The open house is located at Tyler Development Center on 423 W. Ferguson St. Tyler, Texas 75702.

The City was recently awarded a $2,853,456 grant through the Texas Department of Transportation Set-Aside Program to construct the extension to Legacy Trails. The plans include constructing a 1.7-mile shared-use path and .5 mile of sidewalks from the Rose Garden Complex to Stewart Park along the roadway right-of-ways and through Winters Park.

The grant will provide for 80 percent of the $3,566,820 to construct the project with the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund providing $713,364 or 20 percent local match.

The open house initiates a 30-day public comment period. The proposed amendments will be considered for adoption by the MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee on July 22.

Residents can submit questions and comments about the proposed trail extensions through the MPO’s online contact form, by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com or by calling the MPO at (903) 531-1175 option 5.

