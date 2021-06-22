WEBXTRA: Mayor speaks at State of the City of Tyler luncheon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mayor Don Warren made remarks at the State of the City luncheon this afternoon at Green Acres Baptist Church.

Remarks touched on everything from the COVID-19 pandemic, the winter storm, the traffic improvement project, and much more that has happened and will happen in the Tyler community.

The Leadership Tyle Class 34 graduation was also held during the ceremony.

