Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with “cooler” temps in the mid 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Our overnight showers and thunderstorms come to an end this morning and we’ll start the day off with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. This afternoon we can look forward to partly cloudy skies with highs cooler than we’ve gotten used to, in the mid 80s. Temperatures for the evening back in the 70s and overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs return to the 90s by tomorrow and partly cloudy skies will stick around through the end of the work week.

There continues to be a low chance for a pop-up afternoon shower in Deep East Texas over the next couple days, but the chance is so low I’m leaving it off the seven day. Just be aware that a stray shower cannot be ruled out. By this weekend, greater rain chances return to East Texas with a 20% for Saturday and a 50% for Sunday, and that 50% holds over into next Monday as well. There are still some details we’re working on figuring out for the weekend forecast including how much rain, severe potential, and how cool we could get. Stay tuned for more updates.

