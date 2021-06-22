TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a simply-made dessert that you can create easily at home with your juicy, sweet blueberries and raspberries. Serve with vanilla ice cream if you really want to make it fabulous!

Summer-berry tart by Mama Steph

Ingredients

4 cups fresh blueberries

2 cups fresh raspberries

2/3 cups sugar

1/3 cup plain flour

2 tablespoons lemon juice

One premade pie crust

Large beaten egg to brush on edge of crust, if desired

Sprinkle of sugar for crust

Method

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Unroll one premade pie crust onto the paper, then spread it out to about a 13 inch circle with rolling pin or your fingers. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except egg and sprinkling sugar.

Toss to coat berries well with all the ingredients.

Place in center of crust, then fold pastry edge over the filling, leaving center uncovered.

If desired, brush crust with egg and sprinkle sugar over the egg wash.

Bake at 375 for about an hour, or until edge is golden brown and center is bubbly.

Serve warm with a sprinkle of powdered sugar, or a scoop of your favorite ice cream!

