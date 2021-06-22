Shreveport man killed in crash in west Texas after having tire blowout

MIDLAND, Texas (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is dead following a one-vehicle crash in west Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that Steve Henderson, 38, was killed Saturday, June 19 in a crash. It happened on Highway 349 (Tom Craddick Road) one mile northwest of Midland.

The preliminary investigation shows Henderson was driving a 2013 GMC Yukon east on Highway 349 when he had a tire blowout, lost control of the SUV, veered off the road, and flipped.

The crash happened at 12:06 a.m., officials report.

