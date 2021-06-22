Police in Texas seek ‘posh’ porch pirate in pencil skirt and heels

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southlake Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged porch pirate who was caught on-camera pilfering an LG Refrigerator filter dropped off by UPS.

Wearing black heels, a pencil skirt and prescription glasses, the blonde thief struck at around 2:45 p.m. on June 18.

She “sashayed, chanteyed up to the house that was not hers, and allegedly grabbed the package with the water filter in it.

Then she scuttled back and fled,” the department shared via social media.

Dubbed the ‘posh pirate,’ by police, the woman was about 5′8″ and drove a small white SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the thief, is urged to contact crime analyst Diana Smith at 817.748.8915 or email her at DSmith@cityofsouthlake.com.

