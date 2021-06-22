East Texas Now Business Break
Organizations earn grant money to increase vaccine access in Texas

Your Shot Texas aims to increase access to vaccines across the state.
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your Shot Texas is working to increase access to Covid-19 vaccines across the state.

The organization has invested more than $400,000 in grants to help community-based organizations not only increase access to the vaccines, but also to battle vaccine hesitancy.

Your Shot Texas announced this week 12 organizations that are receiving the first round of grants.

The organizations include:

  • Acts of Hope Center in Bexar County
  • Area Health Education Center of the Mid Rio Grande Border Area of Texas, Inc.
  • Ark-Tex Council of Governments
  • Boat People SOS - Houston, Inc.
  • East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center
  • Gulf Coast Leadership Council of Brazoria and Fort Bend counties
  • Gulf Coast Leadership Council of Jefferson and Orange counties
  • Hispanic Leadership and Management Foundation
  • La Union del Pueblo
  • Mi Familia Vota Education Fund
  • Texas Organizing Project Education Fund
  • The Immunization Partnership

Each of the organizations earned between $12,750 and $40,000.

Nonprofits interested in applying for the second round of funding can do so here.

