Neches ISD board takes no action regarding principal grievances, while 1 board member resigns

NECHES, Texas (KLTV) - Neches ISD board members met on Monday night.

The board decided to wait to address grievances against Neches Elementary School Principal Kimberlyn Snider until next month. Snider is under indictment on a charge of evidence tampering and official oppression in Anderson County. The charges are connected to a sexual assault of a child investigation.

The board also accepted the resignation of board member Mark Owens. His position is expected to be filled after an election in November.

