Nacogdoches police seek help finding missing 11-year-old

Nacogdoches Police are asking the public's help in finding missing 11 year old Alyssa Collins. It is believed she ran away from home Sunday morning.(Nacogdoches Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Missing 11 year old child.

Alyssa Collins is 5′ 3″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. Police said based on their ongoing investigation that they believe Alyssa ran away from her residence in the early morning from 700 block of E. Lane St. in Nacogdoches on Sunday. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Alyssa please call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO (4636).

