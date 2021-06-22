East Texas Now Business Break
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area

Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple law enforcement agencies from Texas and Louisiana worked together to capture a wanted fugitive after a pursuit involving a tractor turned into a brief manhunt in the Timpson area on June 17.

Charles Seth Alexander, 32, of Timpson, has since been released from the Nacogdoches County jail. He posted bail on unspecified bond amounts for charges that included unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Criminal trespass, theft between $100 and $750, and two outstanding warrants from other magistrates.

Josh Tipton, the Pct. 5 Constable for Shelby County, said Tuesday that Alexander will also be facing charges in Shelby County.

Tipton explained the situation started in the early part of 2021. He said he worked with Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators and determine that Alexander stole several vehicles, trailers, tractors, and other equipment.

Alexander was arrested in early 2021, but he posted bail and was released from jail, Tipton said. The constable said later in 2021, authorities needed to book Alexander into the jail again on new charges.

‘He had been hiding the past few months,” Tipton said. “No one had seen him or heard anything from him.”

Tipton said they got tips that Alexander was in South Texas and then West Texas. Eventually, authorities got an anonymous tip that Alexander was in the Timpson area.

Tipton and Pct. 3 Constable Roy Cheatwood set up surveillance on a property in Timpson. The two constables asked for help from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, and they brought in a drone to provide an aerial view of the property.

After the drone picked up activity on the property, Tipton drove by the property in an unmarked vehicle and spotted Alexander driving a tractor. From a staging area, law enforcement officers continued to observe alexander until Garrison Police Chief Tim Barton arrived with K9 officer Madox.

NCSO investigators were also call out to the scene, Tipton said.

Tipton said he got in a vehicle with Barton and Madox and tried to stop Alexander. At that point, Alexander allegedly fled on the tractor, crashed through a gate, and jumped off before he ran into a nearby wooded area, leaving the tractor running.

Because authorities did not know where Alexander had gone, Barton deployed Madox. The K9 quickly tracked Alexander down and held him until law enforcement officers arrived. Alexander was arrested without further incident and taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail, Tipton said.

Tipton thanked Cheatwood, Barton, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, the NCSO, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

