Mayor of Tyler talks about past year, plans for future in State of City address

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The last year has been full of challenges for people all over the world. Those challenges trickled down to East Texas, and this afternoon, the mayor of Tyler talked about challenges, and the future, too.

The last year has posed many challenges from the pandemic to the winter storm and many things in between. The message at today’s address was one of resilience.

“Tyler has come together. Whether you’re talking about COVID or Uri, Tyler is resilient. Especially the storm, people were helping people, and when you look out in this crowd, it really is a crowd of people that they love their neighbor,” Warren said.

The city has remained busy working on improvement projects. Most recently it was adding bike lanes. Another one Warren said he’s looking forward to, the Rose City Complex.

“It’s something that our community wants. It’s something that people that want to have conferences here want,” Warren said. “It’s good for the community. It’s good for the area, and it’s good for Tyler.”

Warren said there’s no doubt there are more improvements to be made, and the city has been in the midst of a $12 million Traffic Improvement Project.

“We hope to have, by the end of October, that the lights on Broadway will be timed to where when you go through one intersection and get to the next intersection that light will turn green, and then the next one will turn green,” Warren said. “They’ll be timed based on historical patterns and not just patterns of the day.”

Warren also credited a strong partnership with Smith County to the city’s success in the last year. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the community is resilient.

“We pulled together during the COVID time frame, and because of the city’s strong leadership from top to bottom, this community did exceedingly well through the last 14 months and is set up for a great future,” Moran said.

“I’m proud to be your mayor. I’m excited about the future, and I love the city of Tyler, so thank you,” Warren said at the end of his speech.

Mayor Warren said the demolition of Harvey Hall to start construction on the new Rose City Complex is scheduled for Aug. 2.

