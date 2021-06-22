East Texas Now Business Break
Man who stabbed woman multiple times with broken knife sentenced to prison

By Rusty Surette
Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

“On Thursday, June 17, 2021, Rigoberto Sanchez-Infante, 39, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for Aggravated Assault.

As a result of his plea, Sanchez-Infante was also convicted of Violation of a Protective Order by Assault and was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison for that charge. In addition, the defendant received a lifetime protective order, which prohibits any contact with the victim for the rest of her life.

On May 15, 2020, Bryan Police was dispatched to the home of the survivor in response to the report of a stabbing. She reported that the defendant had come over to her house intoxicated. She had received a two-year protective order from the family law court six months previously. This order prohibited the defendant from contacting the woman or going to her residence. After arriving at her home, the defendant forced her inside, grabbed a kitchen knife, and then broke the knife. He then stabbed the woman multiple times in the head and face with the broken knife.

After stabbing her, the defendant grabbed the two children they shared and attempted to leave the scene. He was stopped and arrested by Bryan Police. The woman was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan where she was treated with stitches and staples to her head and face and then released.

At the time of the offense, Sanchez-Infante was on misdemeanor probation for assaulting the same woman with a broom. As part of his plea, this probation was revoked and the defendant was sentenced to a maximum of a year in jail for violating this misdemeanor probation.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue and was investigated by the Bryan Police Department.

