Man accused of stealing more than $250,000 of Christ The King Cathedral funds in digital transfers from Colombia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars of Christ the King Cathedral’s money through digital transfers, some from the country of Colombia.

A criminal complaint was unsealed on Saturday, after a request from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. The FBI says the unsealed complaint is needed to obtain a “red notice” from INTERPOL, allowing Colombian authorities to continue detaining Nathan Allen Webb, accused of wire fraud.

According to the criminal complaint, Webb assumed responsibilities managing funds for Christ the King in August 2019.

Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lubbock told authorities Webb was given access to the church’s bank account, Venmo account and Paypal account, but was only authorized to access the accounts for church-related business.

FBI investigators say in March of 2021, the Diocese noticed Webb had been engaged in a fraud scheme to embezzle money from the church, through digital transfers with Venmo and Paypal.

The complaint lists statements from Venmo showing unauthorized transfers from the church’s account to Webb’s personal account. According to the FBI, Webb made six transfers totaling $6,200 in the month of January, and more than $10,400 from February 27 to March 2, 2021 on Paypal.

The FBI says unauthorized transfers exceeded $250,000 from Christ the King cathedral.

Travel records and information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security indicate Webb was in Colombia when he made the transfers, the complaint states.

The Diocese confronted Webb in early March, the last day a transfer was made to Webb’s Paypal account, before closed his account on on the same day.

Webb was scheduled to fly Monday, June 14, 2021, from Cartagena, Colombia, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but court records say Webb didn’t board the plane.

Webb was arrested by Colombian immigration authorities on June 16, after Webb used his U.S. passport at a hotel. Webb was going to be deported, until he tested positive for COVID-19.

