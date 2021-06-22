East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin 12U All-Stars hold on to 2-1 victory of Rose Capital East

Lufkin All-Stars (KTRE Sports)
Lufkin All-Stars (KTRE Sports)(KTRE)
By Caleb Beames
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin 12U All-Stars advanced to the Texas East District 10 Championship round after beating Rose Capital East 2-1 Monday night.

RC East took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Lufkin answered back with 2 runs in the bottom of the third. It seemed every time East would threaten Lufkin was able to get out of the jam, including a 5-3 double play to end the fifth inning.

Ceylan Williams pitched for Lufkin and threw a complete game with less than 80 pitches. Williams recorded nine strikeouts including two in the top of the 6th with two runners on base to end the game.

Lufkin will advance to the championship round and host a game Saturday night at Morris Frank Park. Rose Capital East will now turn around and play Rose Capital West on Thursday night in an elimination game. East beat West in the District 10 opening game.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabitha Berrios
Woman charged after shooting at Longview apartment complex
Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
Source: KLTV Staff
Pilots participating in Great Texas Balloon Race make safe emergency landings on Loop 281
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies ID suspect in connection with Mount Vernon shooting

Latest News

WEBXTRA: 7 ON 7 ktre
WEBXTRA: 7 on 7
Lufkin Rose City
Lufkin 12U holds on to a 2-1 win over Rose Capital East
SFA Football
Athletic administrators now tasked with following SCOTUS ruling
ETN host Kayla Lyons speaks to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames. (Source: KLTV Staff)
ETN: KTRE sports director discusses Supreme Court ruling on NCAA athletics