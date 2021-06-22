East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Men’s Health Month perfect time to make screenings priority

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Jeff Chavez
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - June is Men’s Health Month, and is intended to encourage men to get their routine health screenings.

According to the Men’s Health Month website:

the purpose of Men’s Health Month is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. This month gives health care providers, public policy makers, the media, and individuals an opportunity to encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury. The response has been overwhelming with thousands of awareness activities in the USA and around the globe.

Dr. Douglas Barron with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Longview recommends visiting your primary care physician to check on numbers, and to schedule screenings for men of all ages.

“It’s very important for men to get screened for things like colon cancer, prostate cancer, as well as the number one killer in East Texas which is cardiovascular disease which can include diabetes. We generally recommend that starts at the age of 35 or 40. You get in with your regular doctor to get in a physical and labwork and those sorts of things.”

Dr. Barron also said that staying hydrated, getting proper nutrition and exercise are ways to practice a healthy lifestyle all year long.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabitha Berrios
Woman charged after shooting at Longview apartment complex
Tuesday morning the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Gilmer teen died after...
Gilmer teen dies after being struck by vehicle
Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert discontinued; 2 and 4-year-old Dallas siblings found safe
Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
The Huntsville Police Department said Dontrey Walker was wanted for the murder of his...
Affidavit reveals that Longview man captured after Huntsville standoff strangled ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Mayor of Tyler, Don Warren addresses a full room at Green Acres Baptist Church for the State of...
Mayor of Tyler talks about past year, plans for future in State of City address
Men's Health Month KLTV
WEBXTRA: MEN'S HEALTH MONTH
Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
WebXtra: Proposed Legacy Trails expansion
WebXtra: Proposed Legacy Trails expansion