Jacksonville ISD board votes to pay returning staff $1K stipend from COVID-19 funds

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD board of trustees have passed a resolution to benefit its returning employees.

The district sent the following statement about the reasoning the board used when choosing to offer its employees a $1,000 stipend:

The JISD Board of Trustees passed a resolution during the June 21 Board meeting that will greatly benefit all returning employees of Jacksonville ISD. The Resolution establishes a one-time retention stipend in the amount of $1,000 to be distributed in the month of July to every benefit-eligible employee of record as of June 21,2021 who is returning for the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Brad Stewart says, “In my 24 years with JISD, I have never witnessed staff at every level in this district working so diligently to face the challenges in education as I have during this past year. They worked tirelessly to reinvent every day how we teach, how students learn, and how to keep students calm and safe in the midst of world-wide chaos. They have cleaned, sanitized, taken temps, washed hands, and completely redesigned everything from the way students are fed twice a day to transportation to social interaction and beyond. Our staff did so with determination and bravery, and our students and community are in a better place because of the work of the JISD staff. This stipend is an effort to encourage our amazing staff to return and help us continue this important work. This one-time retention stipend for returning staff members is an exceptional move by our board to help us retain our vital employees as we begin a new school year.”

According to Board President, Randy McCown, “School Districts in Texas are receiving federal funds to help address issues that have risen as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the allowable uses for this federal money is ensuring that districts are able to provide continuity of services moving forward. We feel the retention of our current staff, who handled the crisis extremely well last year, is one of our top priorities to ensure the continuity of services in JISD.”

Returning JISD Staff will report for duty on August 9, 2021, and students will return on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

