Gilmer teen dies after being struck by vehicle

Tuesday morning the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Gilmer teen died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday early morning.(KWTX)
By Nahum Lopez
Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Gilmer teen died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday early morning.

According to a preliminary report on June 20, 2021, at 1:28 a.m., Troopers responded to a fatal crash on State Highway 149, about two miles southeast of the city of Lakeport in Gregg County. The report indicated that a pedestrian was crossing a dark unlit portion of State Highway 149 when he was struck by a 2008 Cadillac CTS4 that was traveling southbound on the roadway.

Johnathan Walker, 16, of Gilmer, was identified as the pedestrian he was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where he later died.

Neither the driver of the Cadillac nor her passenger was injured in the crash.

