George Bush Presidential Library and Museum to reopen July 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After having been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum has announced it will reopen to the public on Thursday, July 1.

“We are so excited to welcome our visitors back to the Bush Library and Museum,” said library director Warren Finch. “We know this year has been hard on a lot of people, and we are glad to be able to return to a bit of normalcy again. We have new temporary exhibits and can’t wait to see everyone in the museum.”

Tickets are not on sale yet, according to Finch, but they will be available to purchase on the library’s website in the coming days.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will still be in place for visitors and staff. Tickets will be timed and must be purchased in advance. Unvaccinated visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask while in building, but masks are optional for those that are fully vaccinated. Group size will be limited to six people.

The museum will operate on reduced hours; Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the last tickets being sold at 2:15 p.m.

