East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum to reopen July 1

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After having been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum has announced it will reopen to the public on Thursday, July 1.

“We are so excited to welcome our visitors back to the Bush Library and Museum,” said library director Warren Finch. “We know this year has been hard on a lot of people, and we are glad to be able to return to a bit of normalcy again. We have new temporary exhibits and can’t wait to see everyone in the museum.”

Tickets are not on sale yet, according to Finch, but they will be available to purchase on the library’s website in the coming days.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will still be in place for visitors and staff. Tickets will be timed and must be purchased in advance. Unvaccinated visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask while in building, but masks are optional for those that are fully vaccinated. Group size will be limited to six people.

The museum will operate on reduced hours; Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the last tickets being sold at 2:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday morning the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Gilmer teen died after...
Gilmer teen dies after being struck by vehicle
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself to raise awareness about mental health
Tabitha Berrios
Woman charged after shooting at Longview apartment complex
Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert discontinued; 2 and 4-year-old Dallas siblings found safe

Latest News

Mexia murderer Carlos Don Stultz seeking medical release
Mexia murderer Carlos Don Stultz seeking medical release
A conceptual rendering of what the high-speed rail station in Dallas could look like. Image...
Texas Central says path is clear to develop high-speed rail after SCOTX decision
he Tyler city council approved their new budget today, which included some new ordinances.
Proposed Legacy Trails expansion to bring north, south Tyler amenities together
Mayor of Tyler, Don Warren addresses a full room at Green Acres Baptist Church for the State of...
Mayor of Tyler talks about past year, plans for future in State of City address
Aggie Great Linda Cornelius passes away
Aggie Great Linda Cornelius passes away