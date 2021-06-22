East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID-19

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he rides in a vehicle...
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he rides in a vehicle after arriving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., after he tested positive for COVID-19. Records obtained by a government watchdog show that roughly 900 U.S. Secret Service employees tested positive for the coronavirus.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 900 U.S. Secret Service employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to government records obtained by a government watchdog group.

Secret Service records show that 881 people on the agency payroll were diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021, according to documents obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The records received through a Freedom of Information Act request did not include the names or assignments of those who tested positive. But more than half — 477 — worked in the special agent division, which is responsible for protecting the president and vice president, as well as the families of these leaders and other government officials.

CREW noted that the Trump administration took actions that risked exposure to Secret Service workers, but it could not verify a direct connection to possible infections because the identities of those infected remains private.

After President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19, he took a drive in his presidential vehicle as Secret Service personnel drove and protected him. The former president also held multiple large rallies and events, including the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, despite restrictions on public gatherings.

The Secret Service employs approximately 3,200 special agents, 1,300 Uniformed Division officers, and more than 2,000 other technical, professional and administrative support personnel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabitha Berrios
Woman charged after shooting at Longview apartment complex
Tuesday morning the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Gilmer teen died after...
Gilmer teen dies after being struck by vehicle
Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert discontinued; 2 and 4-year-old year old Dallas siblings found safe
Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
The Huntsville Police Department said Dontrey Walker was wanted for the murder of his...
Affidavit reveals that Longview man captured after Huntsville standoff strangled ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten vaccine
WEBXTRA: I-69
WEBXTRA: Work continues to highlight need for I-69 project in East Texas