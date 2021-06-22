East Texas Now Business Break
153 Houston hospital employees who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for Houston Methodist Hospital system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by 117 employees over the requirement.

The hospital system had required employees to complete their immunization by June 7. After that, 178 employees were suspended for two weeks without pay for not complying.

